Stores Now Offering Curbside Pickup

It's something we've been preaching for a long time but this is a great time to support local businesses by shopping local. While most mail orders are running behind it may take weeks to get your packages.

It's not just beer and food with the convenient curbside pick up - there's a growing number of stores offering an easy way to shop if you're missing the in-store experience. And plenty are offering hefty discounts, too!

Shop from your home computer and select "same-day" pickup. The store will let you know when it's available and they'll deliver it to your vehicle - all while practicing the recommended social-distancing.

Keep in mind that things are changing rapidly during the COVID-19 crisis and we will try to update in a timely fashion. Send me updates at (danny@b1027.com)

Enter your number to get our free mobile app