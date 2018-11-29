Christmas Stocking Stuffer: Get Your Pet Printed on Your Socks!

Just in time for the holidays: are you looking for a unique gift to give that special someone this holiday season? Well if that person is a huge animal lover, why not get them a personalized animal face socks!

A company called Lovimals.com designs items where you can put your pets face on clothing, purses and even coffee mugs.

Here is how it works: first you upload an image of your pet or any other animal. Then their team will get to work, hand illustrating your pet in incredible detail. Within a couple of weeks, your personalized item will be ready. It doesn't have to be just dogs and cats. The company can design any type of animal!

The socks are made of 70% Polyester, 12% Nylon and 18% Elastane. They are one size fits all up to US Men's 11. It only cost $29.99 for a pair of these socks. A perfect way to save some money during the holiday season!