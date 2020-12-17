Stimulus Checks Before Christmas?

Over the past 24 hours or so, #StimulusChecks and #StimulusChecksNow have been trending on Twitter.

Turns out Congress is attempting to pass yet another 'Coronavirus relief deal' thanks to the CARES Act according to Fox Bussiness.

"The measure under discussion, which costs about $900 billion, is expected to include a second stimulus check, boosted unemployment benefits, additional funding for small businesses and another round of aid for the nation's beleaguered airline industry" -Fox Business.

However, this version of the proposal currently does not include any funding for state and local governments.

The amount for these stimulus checks included in this plan would be $600-$700 for individuals.

"Right now, I want to see checks – for more money than they're talking about – going to people," President Trump told Fox News' Brian Kilmeade.

But time is against this deal actually passing in Congress as the Christmas holiday draws near. Since a decision for the deal must be reached and passed by Friday or the government will shut down at 12:00 AM.

Some members of congress think $600-$700 is not enough for direct payment to Americans. The president says he is on board with sending Americans a $2,000 stimulus check via The Washington Post.