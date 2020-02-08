Steve Kerr Says Wiggins Better Positional Fit Than Russell

Thursday was full of trades throughout the NBA, but the one that seemed to be the biggest just happened to be the one that mattered the most in this region of the country.

Andrew Wiggins was traded from Minnesota to Golden State in exchange for D'Angelo Russell.

A day after the trade, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr weighed in on the motivations for the trade.

"I think for most players, this league is about the right fit. There's some guys who are going to fit no matter what. The very best players in the game, they can go to any team in the league and they'll fit. But for the vast majority of NBA players, the fit is everything. We feel like the fit here is really good for Andrew. We have a hole at that spot. We've lost Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston on the wing the last year. Klay's been gone all this year.

He also believes that Wiggins will fit better in the Championship culture of Golden State than he did in Minnesota.

When it is all said and done, this trade could go down as one that benefitted both players and both team, which can be rare in pro sports trades.