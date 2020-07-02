Stensland’s Adds New Treat For Your Furry Friend!

The Sioux Empire is going to be feeling the heat over the next couple of weeks, and there is no better way to cool off than enjoying some ice cream!

Stensland Family Farms has always been the "cool spot" to grab a tasty treat, and now your dogs can join you for a delicious snack of their own. In all honesty, this new ice cream for your four-legged friends was discovered completely by accident.

A recent article from SiouxFalls.Business says this snack was originally developed as the result of a home-school project and a fundraiser. These frozen dog treats are greek-yogurt based snacks. Your dog can enjoy a Peanut Butter Paw or a Berry Bones frozen snack at any Stensland Family Farms locations including at the Falls Overlook Cafe by Stensland.

It is always a great idea to reward your dogs, but it's even better when this frozen ice cream treat is going towards a great cause. The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society originally contacted the local creamery to ask it would be interested in joining forces with the organization for one of its fundraisers. Since that time, these frozen canine snacks have become extremely popular. As a result, Stensland made them regular menu items and continue to pave it forward. For every container that is purchased, two dollars will be donated to the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

In a previous article, I did mention that it was not a great idea for dogs to eat ice cream due to its high sugar content as well as the fact that it could be very dangerous for a dog that is lactose intolerant. However since this treat from Stensland Family Farms is greek-yogurt based, it gets the seal of approval!