Stensland Family Farms has been around since 1915 in Larchwood, Iowa. In 2016 the family opened an ice cream shop on 41st Street in Sioux Falls near Fuddrucker's and Olive Garden.

Within a few months after opening, they expanded their store and doubled their size.

Now it looks like Stensland Family Farms may be getting into the cafe business. The Sioux Falls Argus Leader is reporting that Stensland is in talks with the city of Sioux Falls to take over operations at the Falls Overlook Cafe.

Ben Davis

The contract would be a 5-year commitment. If things move forward Stensland could be open in the Overlook Cafe location as early as May of 2019.

According to the Stensland Family Farms website, their family mission is "to inspire people to care about where their food comes from and how it is made by producing local farm fresh food that tastes delicious."