Stefon Diggs Traded to the Buffalo Bills

The Minnesota Vikings have traded star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills for a bushel of draft picks.

Minnesota sends Diggs and a seventh-round pick to Buffalo for a first-round pick this year, a fifth-round pick, a sixth-round pick and a fourth-round pick in 2021 according to multiple reports.

Minnesota seems to make out a lot better than the Texans who traded a better wide receiver earlier in the day and yet the Vikings got a better return in regards to draft picks.

Even though Diggs had a career year in receiving yards, Diggs didn't seem to enjoy 2019 as he had in previous years.

There clearly was a disconnect between Diggs and Cousins last year and with the contract extension Kirk got on Monday, it probably triggered the trade.

Diggs took to social media on Monday to send some cryptic tweets that eventually showed to be his final tweets as a Minnesota Viking wide receiver.