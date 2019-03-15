State Government Offices Open Friday Morning

It's been a busy and hectic few days for state officials and workers across the state of South Dakota with the latest severe weather system rolling through. From interstates closed and flood waters affecting travel and homeowners displaced.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem ordered all state offices closed on Thursday due to the snow storm and flooding. Friday morning state government offices will open at the regular time in 17 South Dakota counties while offices in the other counties will open at 12:00 PM.

Counties where state offices will open at the regular time are Bon Homme, Butte, Clay, Custer, Douglas, Fall River, Harding, Hutchinson, Lawrence, Lincoln, McCook, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington, Turner, Union and Yankton.

State offices in the other South Dakota counties are scheduled to open at noon Friday.

Most state government offices have been closed for the last two days by order of the Governor due to the heavy snowstorm and flooding.

Source: sd.gov