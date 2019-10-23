Starbucks Launches A New Scary Drink

On Monday, Starbucks in Europe launched a campaign to promote the new Phantom Frappuccino. It brings this spooky season to a whole different level. Usually, I like to try new things. But, the new Halloween Starbuck's drink is almost too scary to sip!

According to US Magazine, The new drink is black and features a mixed in slime-like substance. The slime ultimately wraps around the top to complete the drink. At first glance, it does not look appealing. However, the Phantom Frappuccino is actually a fruity explosion that may just satisfy your taste buds.

US Magazine reports that the Phantom Frappuccino is a "blended drink made from coconut milk, mango and pineapple essence, crème Frappuccino syrup and that aforementioned citrus-flavored slime." If customers aren't fans of the green slime, dark coconut whipped cream can be used as an alternative to top off this terrifying drink.

For vegan Starbucks lovers, the Phantom Frappuccino is vegan-friendly! The drink contains spirulina, a type of blue-algae to take the place of dairy.

The drink will be sold only in Europe from October 26th thru Halloween. If the drink makes an appearance in the states next year, would you try this witch's brew?

Source: US Magazine