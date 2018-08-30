Disney’s Star Wars Land Cantina Looks and Sounds Insane

Every new announcement about Disneyland and Walt Disney World ’s new land dedicated to Star Wars (officially known as “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge”) is crazier than the last. There’s going to be a Millennium Falcon ride, and you pilot the Falcon. How you perform on this ride will supposedly affect the interactions you have with the other characters in the Land. And Florida’s version will also include an immersive hotel that convinces you you’re actually in outer space. It goes on and on.

Among the most essential elements of Star Wars , at least in the minds of fans who might want to experience the films for themselves, is the Mos Eisley Cantina, the seedy alien-filled bar where Luke and Obi-Wan first meet Han Solo and Chewbacca. Galaxy’s Edge is supposedly set on a planet called Batuu in a location called Black Spire Outpost, but it will have a cantina of its own designed to evoke the one in the movie. It is named after its proprietor, an “intriguing alien” named Oga Garra. Disney Parks Blog has more details about what it’s going to look and feel like:

Oga’s Cantina is the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy. And you never know when a stormtrooper or a familiar face will show up. Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using “otherworldly” methods, served in unique vessels. With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop! Musical entertainment is provided courtesy of RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid we first met in Star Tours, who has re-envisioned himself as the cantina’s DJ. As quirky and talkative as ever, he’s still trying to do his best on the job.

For those reading who are socially well-adjusted people with sane, rational lives, RX-24 was the animatronic robot who served as the pilot on the original version of Star Tours. (On the current iteration of the ride, your spaceship is piloted by C-3PO.) Here’s the video RX-24 in action on the old Star Tours.

Waste not want not on those old animatronic robots, I suppose.

Really everything about this Star Wars Land sands too nutty to be true. How immersive can it be with thousands of sweaty tourists shoulder to shoulder? I hope they find a way to pull this off. It sounds pretty ambitious.