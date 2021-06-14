St. Paul Barely Makes Top 20 List of Top Hockey Cities

So much for the state of hockey being Minnesota at least according to a recent list of the top hockey cities for fans in the United States.

Although there are numerous cities in Minnesota in the top 100, the city that plays host to the only NHL team in the state barely made the top 20.

St. Paul came in at No.18 on the latest Best Cities for Hockey Fans in 2021 and was beat out by many places you probably wouldn't consider hockey hotbeds.

Tampa, Sunrise, Anaheim, Dallas Raleigh, and Glendale all came in above St. Paul, the home of the Minnesota Wild and located right in the middle of the state of hockey.

This list was comprised of Wallet Hub and took numerous factors into consideration when compiling the cities.

According to Wallet Hub, they used all kinds of metrics and crunched the numbers to come up with their list.

We ranked 73 U.S. cities based on 21 key indicators of a good hockey city. Our data set ranges from ticket prices to stadium capacity to the performance level of each city’s teams.

Clearly, this isn't the end all be all for where St. Paul ranks, but it does give you an idea of how much the popularity of the sport has changed geographically over the years.

Since the NHL has implemented franchises in southern cities, the growth of the sports has been great at the youth level all the way up to the number of fans who are cheering for their local NHL teams.

Hopefully, for St. Paul, they can move up this list a bit next year and the Wild on the ice can make a deeper run in the playoffs than they did in 2021.

For more information on the Minnesota Wild, their roster, and events this summer surrounding the team, you can visit the team website.