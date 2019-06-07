St. Louis Blues Lead Stanley Cup 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — From last place in the league to the brink of their first Stanley Cup championship, the St. Louis Blues need one more win to complete their improbable journey. They have a young goaltender leading the way.

Jordan Binnington stopped 38 shots, and the Blues withstood the emotional rush of Zdeno Chara’s return to beat the Bruins 2-1 on Thursday night and take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven final. They can win the championship at home in Game 6 on Sunday night.

Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron scored for St. Louis, which has won two straight since a 7-2 loss at home in Game 3. It was the first time in the series a team has won two in a row.

Tuukka Rask stopped 19 shots and Jake DeBrusk scored for Boston.

Binnington’s nine playoff road wins is the most by a rookie in NHL history.

The series returns to St. Louis, where the teams split Games 3 and 4. The Blues are 6-6 at home so far in the postseason.

