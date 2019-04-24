Spring Planting Getting Underway in South Dakota

Tim Boyle, Getty Images

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Spring planting is getting underway in South Dakota.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that 2% of the spring wheat crop and 3% of the oats crop are seeded. Both are well behind the average pace, after severe flooding in the state.

The wet spring has boosted soil moisture. The report says topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 100% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 99% in those categories.

The state's winter wheat crop is rated 2% poor, 45% fair, 51% good and 2% excellent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

