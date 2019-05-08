Spring Parade of Homes This Weekend, Pt. 1

The Spring Parade of Homes is this weekend May 11-12 sponsored by the Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire (HBASE). Over 80 newly constructed homes will be showcasing the hottest trends in the home building industry.

With visiting family and friends for Mother's Day weekend put on your walking shoes and enjoy a stroll through some marque neighborhoods that will be featuring homes in Sioux Falls, Brandon, Harrisburg, Tea, Canton and the Lake Madison area.

Tours are Saturday and Sunday from 1:00PM to 5:00PM.

For the Spring Parade of Homes price ranges of homes will range from $160,000 to over $1,000,000.

Admission is free with two exceptions. The two Featured Homes on the parade are $5.00 each to walk through. One at 909 S. Torrey Pine Lane and another at 404 E. Shadow Creek Lane, both in Sioux Falls.