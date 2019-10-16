‘Spooky Science’ Returns To Washington Pavilion

Key Points:

Get into the Halloween "Spirit" with the Washington Pavilion.

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, bring the kids to the Kirby Science Discovery Center for the annual Spooky Science event.

Kids are welcomed to wear a Halloween costume while learning about science and celebrating the Halloween season.

KSFY reports there will be over 30 fun activities for all ages spread around the Pavilion, including Boo Bubbles, Squishy Slime, and Black Cat Origami along with hands-on interactive science and art activities and experiments

All children will go home with a bag of Halloween goodies!

'Spooky Science' is Saturday, October 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and is for children of all ages.

Admission is $14 plus tax for adults and $7 plus tax for youth ages 3-17, children under two and Pavilion members are free. Tickets can be purchased at the Pavilion. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.