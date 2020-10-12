Spooky Science Festival 2020 at Pavilion, More Fun Than Spooks

Kids love to learn and when you make it fun, it's even more appealing! If it's sticky, slimy, gummy, or gooey, kids know they're going to have a good time. So you just know that boo bubbles and squishy slime are festival favorites. Spooky Science Festival 2020 at the Washinton Pavilion combines all those things and more.

It is coming up on Saturday, October 17, at the Washington Pavilion, with events going on from 10 AM to 5 PM. The events in the first-floor lobby are free and include:

Inflating ghost balloons

Making 3D paper spiders and monsters

Opportunities to take family photos

Radley Rex, the Washington Pavilion's Tyrannosaurus Rex mascot will be there visiting and making friends. He loves to take pictures with all his new buddies, and when they get posted to social media he just roars! If you can't make it to the Spooky Science Festival, you can still have some fun with Radley by downloading a really fun activity sheet.

Costumes for everyone are encouraged but not required and all the children will get a bag of Halloween goodies to take home.

The Spooky Science programs in the museums are a paid event (or free with Washington Pavilion membership) and for adults, it's $14 plus tax, $7 plus tax for ages 3 to 17, and kids 2 and under are free.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult and everyone is required to wear a mask covering your nose and mouth due to COVID-19.

If your child's costume includes a mask that covers their nose and mouth, they won't need an additional mask, if not, then they will.

For more information see the Spooky Science Festival 2020 online.

Source: Washington Pavilion Spooky Science Festival 2020