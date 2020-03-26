SPECIAL REPORT: Covid-19 in Sioux Falls

In our continuing efforts to keep you informed on coronavirus Results Radio/Townsquare Media will present a special edition of Sunday Focus on Thursday, March 26 at 6:00 PM. This special broadcast will feature the Chief Medical Officer of Sanford Health Dr. Allison Suttle.

As the COVID-19 pandemic is rapidly evolving we will continue to provide the most current information.

Thursday's special with Dr. Suttle is for you and your family to get a better perspective from a medical standpoint of what we are currently facing.

You will find daily updates on the coronavirus in an around the Sioux Falls area with the very latest information from city and state leaders plus our health care providers right here. And take us with you with our branded app.

