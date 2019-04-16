Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Sioux Falls Makes Big Splash!

This was my first year taking in the Special Olympics Freezing For A Reason Polar Plunge.

The action, the costumes, and hearts behind the plunge delivered in so many ways.

133 plunging participants showed up to make the jump over the weekend at J&L Harley Davidson as friends and family cheered them on.

Photo Courtesy of Brad Peterson

Jumpers raised funds to take the plunge and there were also food and drink on hand that also helped raise money for the Special Olympics.

A grand total of $54,591 was raised at the 2019 Special Olympics Freezing For A Reason Polar Plunge.

The late snowfall and cool April weather put the water at approximately a cool 40 degrees.

From what I was told by the brave plungers the initial contact with the water is the worst part, and then getting back out of the pool into the cool air.

Lots of jumpers got creative with costumes, and there were prizes for the plungers including best costume.

Photo Courtesy of Brad Peterson

If you didn't make it this year I would encourage you to come out and watch next year or even consider taking the plunge.

Photo Courtesy of Brad Peterson