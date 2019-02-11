Soybean Production Sets Record in South Dakota in 2018

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Soybean production in South Dakota set a record high last year, while the dry pea crop was a record low.

The federal Agriculture Department in its annual crop production summary says state farmers produced 257 million bushels of soybeans, up 6 percent from the previous year.

Dry pea production is estimated at 399,000 hundredweight, down 24 percent from 2017.

Other crops that saw production increases in South Dakota in 2018 were corn, alfalfa hay, sorghum, oil sunflowers, proso millet and safflower.

Crops that saw decreases included non-oil sunflowers and flaxseed.

