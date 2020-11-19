Southeast Sioux Falls Shooting Sends Man To Hospital

On Thursday afternoon, Sioux Falls Police responded to a call of a shooting in the southeast part of the city.

According to police, there was one victim, a 19-year-old man who was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dakota News Now reports the victim met with the suspect in the parking lot of the Walgreens on 57th Street and Cliff Avenue just before 2 p.m. The suspect shot the 19-year-old man then fled the scene.

Multiple shell casings were found on the ground, but police are not releasing any other details this early in the investigation.

Police say there is no immediate danger to the public. If anyone has information that could help with the investigation, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers of the Sioux Empire anonymously at 367-7007 or through the P3 Tips App.