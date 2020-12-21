Southeast Sioux Falls Expanding Even More

The photo above is one of my favorites from 2020. Whoever said, nothing good came out of the year 2020 wasn't outdoors at sunset on the evening of December 9, 2020. The flags were hanging the temperatures were moderate. It was almost as if Mother Nature was telling us everything was going to be alright. But this story isn't about sunsets and beautiful weather. It is however a story about this part of Sioux Falls that is expanding!

There isn't a part of Sioux Falls, South Dakota that is immune from expansion. The 'almost completed' extended belt loop around the city will speed up construction around the perimeter of the city in a big way. The other day, I took an out-of-the-way tour around some of the projects underway in Southeast Sioux Falls.