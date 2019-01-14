With a pair of all-conference players sidelined with injuries, South Dakota has been looking for someone to step up and lead the team in the 2018-19 season.

Coyote Stanley Umude has answered the call.

The sophomore guard is the Summit League's Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

The San Antonio, Texas native scored 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds Sunday (January 13) as the Coyotes handed Purdue-Fort Wayne their first loss in the conference this season.

In the 87-73 win, Umude was 11-of-18 from the field (61%) and played all 40 minutes. He also dished out four assists and added a steal.

This season he's third in the Summit in scoring (21 points per game) and has notched double-digits in points in seven-straight games.

This week, South Dakota (8-9/2-2 Summit League ) plays at Oral Roberts Thursday (January 17) and at Omaha Sunday (January 20).