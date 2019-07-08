South Dakota’s Roads and Bridges among the Worst in America

When it comes to aging roadways and bridges across the United States, South Dakota's are among the ones that need to most work.

In a USA Today story which uses recent data from the Congressional Research Service, the Mount Rushmore State is 12th on the list of states with the worst infrastructure in America.

The numbers show that 4.6 percent of South Dakota roads are in poor condition, which is right in the middle - 25th overall in the nation.

But nearly 17 percent of the state's bridges are what the report calls 'structurally deficient' - that's the fourth-worst figure in America.

Interestingly, the disrepair South Dakota's roads and bridges aren't due to lack of funding. The data shows that the $878 dollars of state highway spending per driver is the seventh highest in the nation.

Rhode Island is home to the worst roads (24.6%) and bridges (23.1%). Florida has the lowest percentage of bad roads (1.3%). Texas has the lowest percentage of failing bridges (1.3%)

STATES WITH WORST INFRASTRUCTURE

Rhode Island Alaska Iowa West Virginia New Jersey Massachusetts Pennsylvania California New York Hawaii

STATES WITH BEST INFRASTRUCTURE