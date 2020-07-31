South Dakota’s Largest Fair Starts Saturday in Sioux Falls

It's all systems go, as the 81st annual Sioux Empire Fair gets underway this Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The 2020 version of the fair is slated to run (August 1-8) at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Organizers of this year's event say they are making it a priority to keep fairgoers healthy and safe from the COVID-19 pandemic once things get underway this weekend.

COVID-19 has already put the kibosh on state fair's around the area.

The State Fair's in both North Dakota and Minnesota have been canceled due to the pandemic. But it's still game on for the largest fair here in South Dakota.

So what kind of changes can the hundreds of thousands of people predicted to attend this year's Sioux Empire Fair expect to see? For starters, it sounds like hand sanitizer and lots of it.

According to the Sioux City Journal, Sioux Empire Fair CEO Scott Wick told the Minnehaha County Commissioners earlier this week the fair will have 80 hand sanitizer stations with nearly 1 million doses of hand sanitizer placed throughout the fairgrounds area.

In addition to all the carnival rides and fantastic fair food, the 2020 Sioux Empire Fair also boasts entertainment from artists like Hairball on (August 2), Big & Rich with Cowboy Troy and DJ Sinister on (August 3), 38 Special with Undercover Band on (August 4), Cody Johnson with Jacob Bryant on the 5th, and the PRCA Rodeo on Saturday (August 8).

This year's Sioux Empire Fair is expected to operate at about 80%, according to CEO Scott Wick.

Source: Sioux City Journal