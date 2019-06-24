South Dakota’s Daktronics Building Massive New Scoreboard for North Dakota’s Hockey Arena

A South Dakota company is helping to bring the largest scoreboard in college hockey to North Dakota.

Brookings-based Daktronics and the University of North Dakota are partnering to install the massive board at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. The new center-hung video display will measure approximately 15 1/2 feet high by 34 feet wide per side with a 2,100 square feet viewing surface.

The seamless circumference of the new video display is 135 feet.

The total project cost is estimated to be $6 million. $4 million of that will be provided by the Engelstad Foundation while the remaining $2 will be covered by the arena's long-term repair and replacement reserve fund.

Installation is slated for the summer of 2019 and all new video boards will be ready to go for the start of the 2019-2020 hockey season.

The Fighting Hawks, members of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, have won eight NCAA Hockey championships, most recently in 2016.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Source: South Dakota’s Daktronics Building Massive New Scoreboard for North Dakota’s Hockey Arena
Filed Under: College Sports, Daktronics, North Dakota
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top