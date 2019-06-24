A South Dakota company is helping to bring the largest scoreboard in college hockey to North Dakota.

Brookings-based Daktronics and the University of North Dakota are partnering to install the massive board at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks. The new center-hung video display will measure approximately 15 1/2 feet high by 34 feet wide per side with a 2,100 square feet viewing surface.

The seamless circumference of the new video display is 135 feet.

The total project cost is estimated to be $6 million. $4 million of that will be provided by the Engelstad Foundation while the remaining $2 will be covered by the arena's long-term repair and replacement reserve fund.

Installation is slated for the summer of 2019 and all new video boards will be ready to go for the start of the 2019-2020 hockey season.

The Fighting Hawks, members of the National Collegiate Hockey Conference, have won eight NCAA Hockey championships, most recently in 2016.