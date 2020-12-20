South Dakotans Will Want to Keep this Website Handy

Make sure to bookmark this website for future use, it's that important.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has unveiled a new website for anyone who will be traveling the roads and wants to get up to the moment reports on road conditions, SD511.org.

According to Dakota News Now, SD511 is replacing the Safe Travel USA website, with new and improved features, and a better way to navigate on the site.

I've lost count of the number of times I've used DOT sites over the years. They're invaluable during winter weather, especially if you're driving long distances. They're an excellent resource for knowing exactly how much ice is on the roads, highways, and bridges. They're also great about letting residents know what roads are under construction.

SD511 is available for desktop computers, as well as mobile devices. You can find its app in the app store, along with Google Play free of charge.

Story Source: Dakota News Now

Story Source: South Dakota Department of Transportation