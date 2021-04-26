South Dakotans Not in a Big Hurry to Travel

One of the things about dealing with COVID-19 for more than a year now is that constant feeling that we're still wrestling with far more questions than answers.

For a lot of us, one of the big unknowns is if, and when, it's safe to travel again.

But when it comes to venturing away from home for a little rest and relaxation, South Dakotans are in no hurry to pack their bags.

Get our free mobile app

Sykes examined Twitter travel search data from 3,000 Americans and found that second from the bottom when it comes to places where people are eager to travel anytime soon.

Only folks in Wyoming and Delaware are in less of a hurry to travel than those in the Mount Rushmore State.

People Least Eager to Travel Right Now

Wyoming Delaware South Dakota North Dakota Mississippi Vermont Wisconsin Arkansas Idaho Kansas

On the flip side, nearly half of Americans (48%) say they would be willing to quit their jobs if they could start traveling again right now.

Folks in the nation's capital are the most anxious to pack their bags.

People Most Eager to Travel Right Now

Washington D.C. Nevada New Mexico New York Texas Hawaii Louisiana Massachusetts Virginia Arizona

Overall, fewer than half of Americans (45.5%) are planning to take a summer trip in 2021 with the 45-to-54 age group most anxious to head out.

The youngest age group in the survey, ages 25-to-34, was also the most cautious. More than half (55%) said they were in favor of requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to travel.