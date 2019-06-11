The University of South Dakota women's basketball team will make a trip to South Carolina during the 2019-2020 season.

USD and South Carolina will meet for the first time in program history on December 22, 2019 in Columbia. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017, and followed that up with an Elite Eight appearance last year.

The Coyotes will look for its second win against an SEC team after defeating Missouri 74-61 last season. In the past three seasons, the Coyotes have beat four Power-Five conference teams. Last season USD finished 28-6 overall and earned an At-Large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Ticket information for those wanting to travel to South Carolina for the game will be announced at a later date. The rest of the schedule for South Dakota will also be released in the near future. More about the matchup between South Dakota and South Carolina can be found here .