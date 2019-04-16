South Dakota Winter Wheat Crop Still in Decent Shape

klagyivik/ThinkStock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota's winter wheat crop remains in decent shape after severe flooding in the state.

The Agriculture Department says in its weekly crop report that winter wheat is rated 4% poor, 43% fair, 50% good and 3% excellent.

The wet spring has boosted soil moisture. The report says that topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 99% adequate to surplus, and subsoil moisture is 98% in those categories.

