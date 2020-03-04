South Dakota Voters Will Decide on Sports Betting this November

South Dakota voters will decide in November on whether to allow sports betting in Deadwood.

The House has passed a proposal that puts it up to voters whether to change the state's constitution to allow for sports betting in Deadwood. Tribal casinos would also be allowed to offer sports betting if the measure passes.

Neighboring states like Iowa have rolled out sports betting after the Supreme Court paved the way for legal wagering two years ago. Iowa currently requires in-person registration at casinos. According to LegalSportsReport.com, the in-person registration requirement will disappear at the end of this year. That means full mobile activation will be available for the NFL Playoffs in 2021.

South Dakota lawmakers in favor of the proposal argued that it was time to get in on the action. Others have been cautious about expanding gambling in the state.

