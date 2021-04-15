South Dakota Unemployment Report For Week Ending April 10

It's another positive unemployment report from the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation.

For the week of April 4 through 10, the state processed 235 initial weekly claims unemployment benefits. That is down 79 from last week's total of 314. A typical pre-pandemic range for initial weekly claims is between 200 to 300.

Continued claims also came in with a nice decrease. For the week ending April 3, the amount of those who are still collecting a jobless claim after their initial claim came in at 3,168. That's a drop of 574 from last week's total of 3,742. This means either people have found new work or have been unemployed for so long that they are no longer eligible for continued benefits.

$783,000 in state benefits was paid out for the week ending April 10. The state has paid out approximately $368.5 million in benefits since March 16, 2020.

Nationally, first-time jobless claims dropped to their lowest level since COVID-19 related shutdowns forced millions of Americans out of a job.

Fox Business says that 576,000 Americans lost their job for the week ending April 10. That's down from last week's revised total of 769,000. Analysts were expecting 700,000 claims this week.

Continued claims inched up to 3.731 million from last week's total of 3,727. Analysts were expecting 3.7 million claims.