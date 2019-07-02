While South Dakota's new concealed carry law was getting a lot of attention when it went into effect yesterday (July 1), kids across the Mount Rushmore State were rejoicing because they can now set up a lemonade stand in their front yard without fear of the taxman coming around.

Among the new laws now on the books is one that exempts anyone younger than 18 from the state sales tax when selling personal property or providing a service if they earned less than $1,000 from the sale.

Other new South Dakota laws of interest in 2019: