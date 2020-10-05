South Dakota Tops 20,000 COVID-19 Recoveries

The latest COVID-19 numbers from the South Dakota Department of Health show 174 more people have recovered from the virus. Total recoveries have reached 20,076.

According to Dakota News Now, 181 people tested positive for the virus. The total number of people who have ever tested positive stands at 24,598.

4,274 are still active, or about 0.0048% of the state's total population.

200,443 South Dakotans have been tested so far. 175,845 of those have tested negative.

Nine more people were hospitalized from Sunday for a total of 241 current hospitalizations. 1,642 South Dakotans have been hospitalized with COVID-19.

10% of the state's total COVID-19 hospital beds and 16% of ICU COVID-19 beds are occupied with a reported total of 4% of COVID-19 ventilators in use.

The death toll stands at 248 as there were no new deaths reported.

The age demographic with the highest number of positive tests continues to be 20-29, however, they have the lowest number of deaths at two.

The second-lowest number of positive tests is 80+ with 906, but they have the highest number of deaths at 121.