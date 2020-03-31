Dakota News Now reports that South Dakota has received a large shipment of supplies from the Strategic National Stockpile. Governor Kristi Noem says many of these supplies are needed in our communities.

Noem and Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon have announced a new rapid COVID-19 testing platform.

The state will also receive 10 to 15 of the newly approved Abbott Lab's ID NOW rapid testing platform. The new point-of-care test can deliver results in as little as five minutes, according to the manufacturer.

Noem says, “These are going to be supplies and equipment that we’ll be able to utilize to get instant results for individuals across the state of South Dakota. And we’ll put them in populations where we can focus on stopping hot spots and making sure we’re getting people answers on if they’re positive with COVID-19 and then immediately isolate them and protect more people.”

Malsam-Rysdon said the state is assessing how the rapid testing platforms will be deployed.

