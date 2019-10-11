South Dakota Teacher of the Year Amanda Harris

Last month we introduced you to Amanda Harris who is a teacher in Harrisburg, South Dakota. Harris and four other teachers from around the state were recognized on Thursday by South Dakota Secretary of Education Ben Jones at a banquet in Oacoma.

KSFY TV reports that as a recipient of the honor, Harris receives prizes including a $5,000 cash award from the West River Foundation and a $1,000 honorarium from the South Dakota Board of Regents to present a series of professional development seminars to aspiring teachers. In addition, Harris will represent South Dakota as a candidate for the National Teacher of the Year award.

Previous story:

Each year the South Dakota Department of Education recognizes the accomplishments of those who educate our kids. Amanda Harris is a 4th-grade teacher at Endeavor Elementary School.

After being chosen as the Regional Teacher of the Year, Harris along with four other teachers from the state will be in attendance at a special banquet in Oacoma, South Dakota on Thursday, October 10.

Other Teacher of the Year candidates include Jean Gunderson of Elkton, Dina Vander Wilt of Mitchell, Nicole Dallman of Pollack and Penny Shuster Louks of Belle Fourche.