South Dakota Symphony Season Tickets On Sale Now

With the 2020-21 South Dakota Symphony (SDSO) Season set to begin organizers have put the health and safety of their musicians and audience first while putting into place health protocols for each performance. Taking a scaled-back approach officials report the concert hall policies will be evaluated on a concert-by-concert basis, including a reserved seating section for those patrons who wish to physical distance.

Let the music begin with Bach, Mozart, Christmas, Mendelssohn, and movies:

Blissful Bach - October 3, 2020, at 7:30 PM

Victory Songs - October 24, 2020, at 7:30 PM

The Genius of Mozart - November 21, 2020, at 7:30 PM

Sacred Sounds of Christmas – December 3, 2020, at 7:30 PM

Christmas with the Symphony: 'Tis the Season! - December 12, 2020, at 7:30 PM and December 13, 2020, at 2:30 PM

Glorious Mendelssohn & Strauss - January 23, 2021, at 7:30 PM

Valentine Romance - February 13, 2021, at 7:30 PM

Bridging Cultures - February 27, 2021, at 7:30 PM

Seven Last Words of Christ - March 27, 2021, at 7:30 PM

Star Wars vs Star Trek: Music Across Galaxies - April 17, 2021, at 7:30 PM

100th Anniversary Launch with Emanuel Ax & Beethoven 9 - May 1, 2021, at 7:30 PM

Single tickets for the SDSO are available for purchase in person at the Washington Pavilion Box Office (301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls) or online (www.sdsymphony.org) and by phone 605.367.6000.