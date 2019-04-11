South Dakota State’s Macy Miller Drafted by WNBA’s Seattle Storm

South Dakota State's Macy Miller is taking her game to the next level after being selected by the Seattle Storm in the 2019 WNBA Draft .

The Mitchell native was the Storm's third-round pick and the 36th player taken overall in the draft. Her cousin Mike Miller was selected by the Orlando Magic of the NBA in the first round of the 2000 draft.

Miller leaves South Dakota State as the school's all-time leading scorer (2,355 points). That total is also tops for a career in the Summit League .

The two-time Summit League Player of the Year joins a team that won the WNBA title last season after finishing 26-8.

The Storm's current roster includes a pair of former UConn standouts - Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart.

Seattle will be at home hosting the Phoenix Mercury when the 2019 WNBA season begins May 25. The Storm's second regular season game is in the Twin Cities against the Minnesota Lynx, May 29.

Miller is the second Jackrabbit women's basketball player to be selected in the WNBA Draft, joining Megan Vogel, who was a second-round pick (19th overall) by the Washington Mystics in 2007.