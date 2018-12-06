Regardless of whether South Dakota State makes it to the FCS Championship game early next year, one Jackrabbit already has plans to play a game in January of 2019.

Cornerback Jordan Brown has accepted an invitation to play in the 94th East-West Shrine Game , which has showcased some of the top senior talent in the nation since it first began in 1926.

Brown, a native of Scottsdale, Arizona, was a first-team All- Missouri Valley Conference selection each of the past two seasons. He currently leads SDSU with 10 pass breakups, while ranking second with three interceptions. He also has forced a fumble and 21 of his 26 tackles in 2018 have been solo stops.

The East-West Shrine Game is scheduled for January 19 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The game will be televised on the NFL Network, starting at 2:00 PM Central Time.

Players in the game are selected based on their potential to make NFL rosters. Players must be college seniors and currently eligible to play for their school. All divisions are considered.

Brown would be the third Jackrabbit in the last two seasons to play in the East-West Shrine Game, joining wide receiver Jake Wieneke and center Jacob Ohnesorge from the 2017 senior class. Running back Zach Zenner played in the East-West Shrine Game following the 2014 season.

Brown and the 2018 Jackrabbits are getting ready for a FCS Playoff quarterfinal match-up at Kennesaw State, Saturday (December 8).