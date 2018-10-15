South Dakota State Still Second in FCS Top 25, South Dakota Drops Out
It's still a Missouri Valley logjam at the top of the FCS Football rankings.
Once again, North Dakota State and South Dakota State are one-two in the week seven STATS FCS Top 25, with the Bison receiving all 160 first-place votes.
The Jackrabbits are number-two for the second straight week after a 36-7 win over Youngstown State last Saturday (October 13).
South Dakota, on the heels of a 42-28 loss at home to Northern Iowa, drops out of the poll this week. The Coyotes are ninth among the teams also receiving votes this week.
UNI, on the strength of a road win against the then-24th ranked USD last week, enters the Top 25 at number-25.
In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has four teams in the Top 25 this week. Illinois State is up four spots to number-12.
STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes)
- North Dakota State 6-0 (160)
- South Dakota State 4-1
- Kennesaw State 6-1
- James Madison 5-2
- Jacksonville State 5-1
- McNeese 5-1
- Weber State 4-2
- Illinois State 5-1
- Eastern Washington 5-2
- UC Davis 5-1
- Elon 4-2
- Wofford 4-2
- Towson 5-1
- Sam Houston State 4-2
- Central Arkansas 4-2
- Maine 4-2
- Colgate 6-0
- Stony Brook 5-2
- North Carolina A&T 5-2
- Nicholls 4-3
- East Tennessee State 6-1
- Rhode Island 4-2
- Princeton 5-0
- Delaware 4-2
- Northern Iowa 3-3
This week, SDSU plays at UNI in a battle of Top 25 teams, while USD travels to Youngstown State.