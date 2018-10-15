South Dakota State Still Second in FCS Top 25, South Dakota Drops Out

Dave Eggen/Inertia

It's still a Missouri Valley logjam at the top of the FCS Football rankings.

Once again, North Dakota State and South Dakota State are one-two in the week seven STATS FCS Top 25, with the Bison receiving all 160 first-place votes.

The Jackrabbits are number-two for the second straight week after a 36-7 win over Youngstown State last Saturday (October 13).

South Dakota, on the heels of a 42-28 loss at home to Northern Iowa, drops out of the poll this week. The Coyotes are ninth among the teams also receiving votes this week.

UNI, on the strength of a road win against the then-24th ranked USD last week, enters the Top 25 at number-25.

In all, the Missouri Valley Football Conference has four teams in the Top 25 this week. Illinois State is up four spots to number-12.

STATS FCS Top 25 (first place votes) 

  1. North Dakota State 6-0 (160)
  2. South Dakota State 4-1
  3. Kennesaw State 6-1
  4. James Madison 5-2
  5. Jacksonville State 5-1
  6. McNeese 5-1
  7. Weber State 4-2
  8. Illinois State 5-1
  9. Eastern Washington 5-2
  10. UC Davis 5-1
  11. Elon 4-2
  12. Wofford 4-2
  13. Towson 5-1
  14. Sam Houston State 4-2
  15. Central Arkansas 4-2
  16. Maine 4-2
  17. Colgate 6-0
  18. Stony Brook 5-2
  19. North Carolina A&T 5-2
  20. Nicholls 4-3
  21. East Tennessee State 6-1
  22. Rhode Island 4-2
  23. Princeton 5-0
  24. Delaware 4-2
  25. Northern Iowa 3-3

This week, SDSU plays at UNI in a battle of Top 25 teams, while USD travels to Youngstown State.

Sign Up for the Our Newsletter

Enter your email to receive the latest news and information directly to your inbox!
Source: South Dakota State Still Second in FCS Top 25, South Dakota Drops Out
Filed Under: SDSU, South Dakota Coyotes, South Dakota State Jackrabbits, USD
Categories: Articles, Newsletter KSOO, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top