South Dakota State Releases 2019-20 Non-Conference Schedule

The post-Macy Miller/Madison Guebert era for South Dakota State will begin with a series of challenges in the non-conference portion of the 2019-20 season.

The Jackrabbits will square off with six other NCAA Tournament teams in November and December before beginning Summit League play December 29.

The first big test for SDSU will be a match-up at Drake, November 8. Two other games against 2019 NCAA Tournament qualifiers will come at the Cancun Challenge in Mexico in November. There the Jacks will play both Notre Dame, last season's National runner-up, and Florida Gulf Coast.

In December, South Dakota State will play at Oregon, the team that beat them in the Sweet 16 round of last year's NCAA Tournament. Also in December, the Jackrabbits will host Central Michigan and Marquette who were both in the NCAA Tournament field last season.

SDSU will also match-up with a trio of WNIT qualifiers from last season - South Florida, Green Bay, and Wyoming.

Also on the 2019-20 schedule is State's first-ever game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, where they'll face Dakota Wesleyan. The Tigers have made consecutive NAIA Final Four appearances and won the national championship during the 2017-18 season.

SDSU returns three starters from last season's first-ever Sweet 16 team. The Jacks finished 28-7 and made the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in 11 years.

2019-20 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

10/30 - vs. St. Cloud State (exhibition)

11/8 - at Drake

11/12 - at Creighton

11/15 - vs. Dakota Wesleyan (Sanford Pentagon - Sioux Falls)

11/21 - vs. Montana State

11/23 - vs. Wyoming

11/28 - vs. South Florida (Cancun Challenge - Cancun, Mexico)

11/29 - vs. Notre Dame (Cancun Challenge - Cancun, Mexico)

11/30 - vs. Florida Gulf Coast (Cancun Challenge - Cancun, Mexico)

12/5 - vs. Coppin State

12/8 - at Oregon

12/11 vs. Tenessee-Chattanooga

12/14 - vs. Central Michigan

12/17 - vs. Marquette

12/21 - at Green Bay

12/29 - at Omaha*

1/2 - vs. Oral Roberts*

1/4 - vs. Western Illinois*

1/9 - at Denver*

1/12 - at Purdue Fort Wayne*

1/16 - vs. North Dakota*

1/18 - at South Dakota*

1/24 - vs. North Dakota State*

1/30 - at Western Illinois*

2/1 - at Oral Roberts*

2/8 - vs. Omaha*

2/13 - vs. Denver*

2/15 - vs. Purdue Fort Wayne*

2/20 - at North Dakota*

2/22 - vs. South Dakota*

2/27 - at North Dakota State*

*Summit League