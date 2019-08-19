South Dakota State Ranked Fourth in FCS Coaches Preseason Poll

Another lofty prediction for the 2019 South Dakota State football team.

The Jackrabbits are picked fourth in the nation in the FCS Coaches Preseason Poll, less than a month after the FCS media installed SDSU as the third-best team in the nation.

Like the media poll. fellow Missouri Valley Conference member North Dakota State is the preseason number-one in the coaches poll, grabbing 23 of the 26 first-place votes.

A trio of other MVFC teams are in the Top 25 - Illinois State (13), Indiana State (16), and Northern Iowa (20).

FCS COACHES PRESEASON POLL   

  1. North Dakota State
  2. James Madison
  3. Eastern Washington
  4. South Dakota State
  5. UC Davis
  6. Jacksonville State
  7. Maine
  8. Wofford
  9. Weber State
  10. Kennesaw State
  11. Nicholls
  12. Towson
  13. Illinois State
  14. Colgate
  15. Montana State
  16. Indiana State
  17. Furman
  18. Southeast Missouri State
  19. North Carolina
  20. Northern Iowa
  21. Elon
  22. Sam Houston State
  23. Delaware
  24. Princeton
  25. Central Arkansas

South Dakota was one of two Valley teams to receive votes from the coaches but fall outside the Top 25. The Coyotes were picked on nine ballots. North Dakota also received votes.

