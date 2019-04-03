South Dakota State Park Reservations for 4th of July Opening Soon

If you are looking to secure a reservation at one of the amazing South Dakota State Parks for the 4th of July holiday weekend you'll need to get a reservation as soon as possible.

April 5 is the first day to make campsite and camping cabin reservations for a Thursday, July 4 arrival. Reservations open at 7 a.m. Central Time for all facilities on the 90-day reservation window. Lodges, modern cabins and accommodations at Custer State Park accept reservations one year before arrival.

South Dakota State Parks

Your arrival date determines when reservations open. So if you'll be arriving earlier, reservations open earlier, too. For facilities on the 90-day reservation window, here are some alternative arrival dates around the Fourth of July holiday.

Arriving on Tuesday, July 2 Reservations open April 3

Arriving on Wednesday, July 3 Reservations open April 4

Arriving on Thursday, July 4 Reservations open April 5

Arriving on Friday, July 5 Reservations open April 6

Make reservations online at campsd.com or call 1-800-710-2267.