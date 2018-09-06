South Dakota State Now Knows Opponents in Gulf Coast Showcase

South Dakota State has known for quite a while that they would be taking part in the 2018 Gulf Coast Showcase . Now they know who they'll be playing in Florida, in November.

The Jackrabbits will open the tournament, Monday, November 19, against Tulane. SDSU then has a second-round match-up against either UC Irvine or Texas-San Antonio.

Louisiana, Colorado State, Toledo, and Florida Gulf Coast make up the other side of the bracket.

The championship game is Wednesday, November 21.

The opening day schedule of the mid-major tournament (Monday, November 19):

10:00 AM CT - South Dakota State vs. Tulane

12:30 PM CT - UC Irvine vs. UTSA

4:00 PM CT - Louisiana vs. Colorado State

6:30 PM CT - FGCU vs. Toledo

SDSU is one of four teams in the field that won 20 or more games in 2017-18.

Louisiana (Sun Belt), FGCU (A-Sun) and Toledo (MAC West Division) each won their regular-season titles. The Jackrabbits won the Summit League regular season and tournament crowns last season.

