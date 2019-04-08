A Sweet 16 run for South Dakota State in 2018-19 not only put the Jackrabbits in select company on the floor, but it also ranked them among college basketball's best off the floor at season's end.

For just second time in school history at the Division I level, SDSU is in the final Top 25 of the season.

The Jackrabbits, the Summit League regular season and tournament champions, are number-22 in the final USA Today Sports Women's Basketball Coaches Poll .

State finished the season 28-7, advancing to the round of 16 before being knocked off by eventual Final Four participant Oregon in the NCAA Tournament . The Ducks finished fourth in the final rankings.

South Dakota State finished six spots below Syracuse, the team they beat in round two of the tournament.

During the season, the Jackrabbits faced two other teams that finished in the final poll, with non-conference losses to top-ranked and national champion Baylor and number-19 Marquette.

FINAL USA TODAY WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACHES POLL

Baylor 37-1 Notre Dame 35-4 Connecticut 35-3 Oregon 33-5 Mississippi State 33-3 Louisville 32-4 Stanford 31-5 Iowa 29-7 North Carolina State 28-6 Oregon State 26-8 Maryland 29-5 Texas A&M 26-8 South Carolina 23-10 UCLA 22-13 Arizona State 22-11 Syracuse 25-9 Iowa State 26-9 Gonzaga 29-5 Marquette 27-8 Miami-Florida 25-9 Kentucky 25-8 South Dakota State 28-7 Florida State 24-9 Missouri State 25-10 DePaul 26-8

This is the second time in South Dakota State's Division I era that the Jackrabbits ended a season ranked in the final poll. SDSU was ranked 19th in the final poll of 2008-09, the season that saw State make their first NCAA Tournament appearance.