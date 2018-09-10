Big weekends on the field for South Dakota and South Dakota State have translated into top weekly honors for a quartet of players.

SDSU wide receiver Cade Johnson and USD quarterback Austin Simmons share the Missouri Valley Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Johnson, a sophomore from Papillion, Nebraska, tied a Jackrabbit single-game school record with four touchdown receptions while also setting career bests of nine receptions and 138 receiving yards in South Dakota State’s 45-14 win over Montana State.

Simmons, a junior from Council Bluffs, Iowa, completed 31-of-40 passes for a career-high 462 yards – third-most in program history – and accounted for five touchdowns in South Dakota’s 43-28 win against Northern Colorado. That performance has also earned Simmons the FCS National Performer of the Week honor by College Football Performance Awards

Meanwhile, Coyote end Darin Greenfield is the MVFC's Defensive Player of the Week. The junior from Sheldon, Iowa had seven tackles including two sacks and three tackles-for-loss in USD's win.

SDSU's Brady Hale is the MVFC's Special Teams Player of the Week. The senior from Yankton punted four times for an average of 48 yards in the Jackrabbits win. Three of his punts landed inside the Bobcats’ 20-yard line and two of his punts traveled 50-plus yards, including a 55-yarder.

