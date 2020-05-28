University of South Dakota punter Brady Schutt joins three selections from South Dakota State on the FCS Preseason All-American list.

After being the top punter in the Missouri Valley in 2019, Schutt has claimed his first All-American honors heading into the 2020 season. The Orange City native averaged 45 yards per punt last year, which was good for fourth in the nation. He is the only Coyote to make the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American list this season.

Joining him are three players from South Dakota State. Running back Pierre Strong and wide receiver Cade Johnson were both selected on the First-Team, while Bradey Sorenson was selected to the second team on special teams.

Strong comes into the 2020 season after rushing for over 1,000 yards in 11 games last year for the Jackrabbits. He averaged 7.1 yards per carry and totaled nine touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

Johnson is coming off a 2019 season in which he tallied 72 receptions for 1,222 yards and eight touchdowns. The Papillion, Nebraska native will be entering his senior year in 2020.

Yankton native Bradey Sorenson has been named to the second team as a long snapper. Sorenson has been the long snapper for the Jackrabbits for each unit over the last three seasons.

To see the entire list of FCS Preseason All-American selections, click here.

South Dakota will open the 2020 regular season by taking a trip to Ames, Iowa to battle Iowa State on Saturday, September 5. South Dakota State will begin its season on the same day at home against Butler.

Sources: Courtesy of the University of South Dakota, and South Dakota State.