The elimination of South Dakota State's women's basketball team from the NCAA Tournament signaled the official end to the Winter Sports Season in the Summit League .

As the calendar switches to Spring, it's a good time to check in on the current standings for the conference's Commissioner's Cup.

At the top, a dead heat between South Dakota and South Dakota State , each with 56.5 points, ten full points ahead of third place North Dakota State.

The Spring season results in baseball, softball, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's outdoor track & field, and men's and women's golf will decide the 2018-19 winner.

Summit League Commissioner's Cup

t1. South Dakota 56.5

t1. South Dakota State 56.5

3. North Dakota State 46.5

4. Denver 39.0

5. Omaha 33.0

6. Oral Roberts 30.0

7. Purdue Fort Wayne 29.5

8. North Dakota 28.5

9. Western Illinois 21.5

North Dakota State is the defending Commissioner's Cup and Men's All-Sports Award winner. South Dakota is the reigning Women's All-Sports champion.

This season, South Dakota State leads the way in the men's all-sports award standings thanks to first place finishes in basketball, cross country, and indoor track.

Dr. William Steinbrecher Men's All-Sports Award

1. South Dakota State 24.0

2. North Dakota State 17.5

3. South Dakota 16.5

4. Purdue Fort Wayne 13.5

5. Omaha 12.0

6. Denver 10.0

7. Oral Roberts 9.5

8. Western Illinois 8.5

9. North Dakota 7.5

South Dakota holds a 7.5 point edge on the Jackrabbits for the women's all-sports crown, thanks to a first-place showing in cross country and runner-up finishes in indoor track & field, swimming & diving, volleyball, and basketball.

Dr. Helen Smiley Women's All-Sports Award

1. South Dakota 40.0

2. South Dakota State 32.5

t3. Denver 29.0

t3. North Dakota State 29.0

t5. North Dakota 21.0

t5. Omaha 21.0

7. Oral Roberts 20.5

8. Purdue Fort Wayne 16.0

9. Western Illinois 13.0