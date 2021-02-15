South Dakota Slipping a Little on the List of Least Sinful States

After checking in among the ten least sinful states in America each of the last three years, South Dakota is now on the outside looking in.

The Mount Rushmore State has tumbled five spots on WalletHub's ranking of all 50 states when it comes to the seven deadly sins.

After jumping as high as sixth last year, South Dakota sits at 11th in 2021.

A deeper dive inside the numbers shows that the state took a big hit in the 'laziness' category, falling from a top ten spot in 2020 to 34th this year. Maybe those putting together the scores misinterpreted our increased levels of inactivity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Dakota also slipped in the 'anger/hatred' category, falling from 17th to 19th overall.

South Dakota continues to be among the ten best states with the least amounts of excesses and vices, lust, and vanity. We are also the least jealous state in America.

Overall, there's a new standard for living righteously in the country. Wyoming is the new number one state, taking over for Vermont, which tumbled to third in 2021.

Nebraska takes South Dakota's place in the Top Ten this year.

LEAST SINFUL STATES IN AMERICA (WalletHub)

Wyoming Idaho Vermont Utah New Hampshire Iowa Maine North Dakota Nebraska Minnesota South Dakota

On the opposite end of the spectrum, to the surprise of no one,. Nevada continues to be the most sinful state in America, ranking among the ten worst states in six of the seven categories.

The same ten states make up the most sinful list again this year.

MOST SINFUL STATES IN AMERICA (WalletHub)

Nevada California Texas Georgia Florida Louisiana Tennessee South Carolina Illinois Mississippi