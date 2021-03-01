South Dakota Slated to Get New Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

There is about to be a third COVID-19 vaccine option available in South Dakota.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the state is expecting to receive 7,000 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, which will bring South Dakota's total allotment to just over 25,000 doses per week.

The latest vaccine offers something the existing Pfizer and Moderna treatments don't - a one-shot application.

Johnson & Johnson received emergency authorization from the Food & Drug Administration over the weekend (February 27) and the South Dakota Department of Health is in the process of devising a plan for distribution across the state.

In clinical trials, the new vaccine proved to be 67% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 for at least 14 days after treatment. It was 77% effective in preventing moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 for up to 28 days, and 85% effective in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 occurring after 28 days.

Currently, the state is in the first part of Phase 1D of vaccine distribution in the state to the following groups of people:

Age 65 Years and Older

High-Risk Patients - dialysis, post-transplant, and active cancer

High-Risk Residents in Congregate Settings, Residents in Licensed

Independent Living Facilities, and Residents of Licensed Group Homes

The second part of Phase 1D will soon be expanded to include:

Persons with underlying medical conditions under the age of 65

Teachers and Other School/College Staff

Funeral Service Workers

