South Dakota Senator Thune Says: ‘Have To Face The Music’

On Monday all 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their presidential election results. President-elect Joe Biden receiving 306 electoral votes while President Trump garnered 232. 270 electoral votes are what it takes to gain the Presidency of the U.S.

The days following the 2020 election have been tumultuous with President Trump falsely claiming to have won the vote. After the count was in Joe Biden received a record 81,283,495 popular votes to President Trump's 74,223,755 votes.

Many Republican congressmen have refused to admit that Biden had won the 2020 presidential election. But after Monday's certification, some are ready to move on.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, who is the Senate Majority Whip and the second-ranking Senate Republican, said on Monday.“I understand there are people who feel strongly about the outcome of this election. But in the end, at some point, you have to face the music. And I think that once the Electoral College settles the issue today, it’s time for everybody to move on.”